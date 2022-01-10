CBSE Asks Schools To Celebrate National Youth Day On January 12

CBSE has asked schools to celebrate “National Youth Day” and “Birth Anniversary of Swami Vivekananda” on Jan 12

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has asked the affiliated schools to celebrate “National Youth Day” and the “Birth Anniversary of Swami Vivekananda” on January 12 in online or offline mode.

“All Schools affiliated to CBSE may celebrate 12 January 2022 as “National Youth Day” and “Birth Anniversary of Swami Vivekananda” through online/offline mode,” the board said.

The board has asked schools to organise special assembly, debate or speeches and cultural programmes dedicated to Swami Vivekananda on the occasion.

“Wearing of masks, following physical distancing and maintaining of hand hygiene may be strictly ensured while organising the program in physical mode,” the board said in a notification.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and address the 25th National Youth Festival on January 12.

Youth across the country can share suggestions and innovative ideas for the Prime Minister's speech on the occasion. The Prime Minister may include some of the suggestions in his speech, the Prime Minister's office said.

A National Youth Summit will be organized on 13th January 2022 that aims to bring diverse cultures of India and integrate them into a united thread of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat', through an immersive and interactive approach, it said.