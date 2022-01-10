  • Home
  • Education
  • CBSE Asks Schools To Celebrate National Youth Day On January 12

CBSE Asks Schools To Celebrate National Youth Day On January 12

National Youth Day 2022: The board has asked schools to organise special assembly, debate or speeches and cultural programmes dedicated to Swami Vivekananda on the occasion.

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jan 10, 2022 3:07 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Haryana Schools, Colleges Closed Till January 26, Online Classes To Continue
Jammu And Kashmir Administration Orders Online Classes Up To College Level Amid Surge In Covid Cases
Uttar Pradesh Government Order Closure Of Schools For Physical Classes
Rajasthan Schools In Urban Areas Closed Till January 30 Amid Covid Surge
COVID-19: Schools To Remain Closed From January 10 In Puducherry
Nationwide School Closure Should Be Avoided Whenever Possible: UNICEF Chief
CBSE Asks Schools To Celebrate National Youth Day On January 12
CBSE has asked schools to celebrate “National Youth Day” and “Birth Anniversary of Swami Vivekananda” on Jan 12
New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has asked the affiliated schools to celebrate “National Youth Day” and the “Birth Anniversary of Swami Vivekananda” on January 12 in online or offline mode.

“All Schools affiliated to CBSE may celebrate 12 January 2022 as “National Youth Day” and “Birth Anniversary of Swami Vivekananda” through online/offline mode,” the board said.

The board has asked schools to organise special assembly, debate or speeches and cultural programmes dedicated to Swami Vivekananda on the occasion.

“Wearing of masks, following physical distancing and maintaining of hand hygiene may be strictly ensured while organising the program in physical mode,” the board said in a notification.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and address the 25th National Youth Festival on January 12.

Youth across the country can share suggestions and innovative ideas for the Prime Minister's speech on the occasion. The Prime Minister may include some of the suggestions in his speech, the Prime Minister's office said.

A National Youth Summit will be organized on 13th January 2022 that aims to bring diverse cultures of India and integrate them into a united thread of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat', through an immersive and interactive approach, it said.

Click here for more Education News
National Youth Day Swami Vivekanand Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
How Algorithmic Traders Put An Impact On Stock Market: IIT-Madras Study
How Algorithmic Traders Put An Impact On Stock Market: IIT-Madras Study
PM Modi To Inaugurate 11 New Government Medical Colleges In Tamil Nadu On January 12
PM Modi To Inaugurate 11 New Government Medical Colleges In Tamil Nadu On January 12
MUHS PG, Graduate Exams 2022 Postponed Due To Rise In COVID-19 Cases
MUHS PG, Graduate Exams 2022 Postponed Due To Rise In COVID-19 Cases
Haryana Schools, Colleges Closed Till January 26, Online Classes To Continue
Haryana Schools, Colleges Closed Till January 26, Online Classes To Continue
AKTU Exams To Be Held As Per Schedule, Classes In Online Mode Till January 16
AKTU Exams To Be Held As Per Schedule, Classes In Online Mode Till January 16
.......................... Advertisement ..........................