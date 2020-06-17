CBSE Asks Schools To Celebrate National Reading Day Virtually

CBSE has asked schools to celebrate National Reading Day virtually

CBSE will celebrate Reading Day, which falls on June 19, with focus on technology enabled reading. The 25th National Reading Day will be celebrated on June 19, with the following week as Reading Week and Reading Month will be celebrated from June 19 to July 18, 2020.

National Reading Day is celebrated to honour the father of the 'Library Movement in Kerala', the late P.N. Panicker, whose death anniversary falls on June 19.

The P.N. Panicker Foundation, in collaboration with which the government has been carrying on the initiative, has outlined several reading related activities to be conducted online in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some of the activities suggested by the foundation include a Digital Reading Pledge, and a webinar on the importance of reading, Digital Library and Intellectual Property Rights etc.

For students, the foundation has suggested Quiz, Open Art, and Essay writing/ Debate competition. For Teachers and Faculty members, and Librarians, the foundation will conduct Quiz, and Video Book competition.

For Video Book competition, participants will need to communicate a book or research or a concept in less than 3 minutes.

Interested individuals can find more details on the P N Panicker Foundation official website.

CBSE has asked schools to celebrate Reading Day, Reading Week, and Reading Month by organizing similar online activities or other activities involving technology available to students.

Earlier, the HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' had started a social media campaign '#MyBookMyFriend' to encourage reading among students. As part of the campaign several noted celebrities, sports stars, athletes and leaders shared the book they were reading on social media. The campaign was launched in April 2020 on the occasion of World Book Day.



