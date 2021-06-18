CBSE Asks Schools To Celebrate National Reading Day With Online Activities

Image credit: Shutterstock The 26th National Reading Day will be celebrated on June 19, 2021 (representational)

In the light of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has asked schools to celebrate National Reading Day, week and month with online reading-related activities. National Reading Day is celebrated to honour the father of the 'Library Movement in Kerala', the late PN Panicker, whose death anniversary is on June 19.

The 26th National Reading Day will be celebrated on June 19, 2021, the following week as Reading Week, and Reading Month will be celebrated from June 19 to July 18.

The P.N. Panicker Foundation has listed activities for schools and colleges on its website – pnpanickerfoundation.org.

Some of the activities suggested by the foundation include webinars on the importance of reading, digital library and intellectual property rights, Covid-19 awareness, green Economy, etc. For school children, the foundation has suggested quiz, open art and essay writing competitions.

For teachers, faculty members, and librarians, the foundation has suggested quiz, and video book competitions.

The CBSE in a notification has requested schools to celebrate Reading Day, Week and Month by organizing similar online activities as suggested by the foundation, or other activities involving technology available to students.

The board has also asked schools to encourage students’ participation in the online activities and competitions being organised by the foundation. Details are available on the website.