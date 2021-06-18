  • Home
  • Education
  • CBSE Asks Schools To Celebrate National Reading Day With Online Activities

CBSE Asks Schools To Celebrate National Reading Day With Online Activities

The 26th National Reading Day will be celebrated on June 19, 2021, the following week as Reading Week, and Reading Month will be celebrated from June 19 to July 18.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jun 18, 2021 2:55 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Supreme Court Refuses To Cancel, Postpone PG Final Year Medical Exams
PM Modi Launches Crash Course To Skill, Upskill Over 1 Lakh 'Covid Warriors'
Punjab: School Teachers Continue Stir, Meet Education Minister
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Reviews New Education Policy ''Nadu Nedu's'' Progress
UGC Asks Higher Education Institutions To Share Practices Adopted During COVID-19
DPSRU To Offer Diploma Course In Meditation And Yoga Sciences: Manish Sisodia
CBSE Asks Schools To Celebrate National Reading Day With Online Activities
The 26th National Reading Day will be celebrated on June 19, 2021 (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

In the light of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has asked schools to celebrate National Reading Day, week and month with online reading-related activities. National Reading Day is celebrated to honour the father of the 'Library Movement in Kerala', the late PN Panicker, whose death anniversary is on June 19.

The 26th National Reading Day will be celebrated on June 19, 2021, the following week as Reading Week, and Reading Month will be celebrated from June 19 to July 18.

The P.N. Panicker Foundation has listed activities for schools and colleges on its website – pnpanickerfoundation.org.

Some of the activities suggested by the foundation include webinars on the importance of reading, digital library and intellectual property rights, Covid-19 awareness, green Economy, etc. For school children, the foundation has suggested quiz, open art and essay writing competitions.

For teachers, faculty members, and librarians, the foundation has suggested quiz, and video book competitions.

The CBSE in a notification has requested schools to celebrate Reading Day, Week and Month by organizing similar online activities as suggested by the foundation, or other activities involving technology available to students.

The board has also asked schools to encourage students’ participation in the online activities and competitions being organised by the foundation. Details are available on the website.

Click here for more Education News
Education News
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NIT Andhra Pradesh Invites Applications For MTech Courses
NIT Andhra Pradesh Invites Applications For MTech Courses
IIM Ahmedabad Launches Ashank Desai Centre For Leadership And Organisational Development
IIM Ahmedabad Launches Ashank Desai Centre For Leadership And Organisational Development
Rajasthan Government Seeks Amendment To RTE Rules For Providing Free School Uniform To Students
Rajasthan Government Seeks Amendment To RTE Rules For Providing Free School Uniform To Students
Supreme Court Refuses To Cancel, Postpone PG Final Year Medical Exams
Supreme Court Refuses To Cancel, Postpone PG Final Year Medical Exams
Allahabad University Releases Mass Promotion Guidelines For UG Students
Allahabad University Releases Mass Promotion Guidelines For UG Students
.......................... Advertisement ..........................