CBSE Asks People To Be Wary Of Fraudsters Posing As Board Officials

CBSE has asked students, parents and schools to “remain alert and vigilant” and report to local police authorities in case such an incident happens.

CBSE Asks People To Be Wary Of Fraudsters Posing As Board Officials
CBSE issues public advisory
New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday issued a public advisory asking students and parents to be wary of fraudsters posing as the board officials and “asking for money in lieu of increasing marks”. The board has asked students, parents and schools to “remain alert and vigilant” and report to local police authorities in case such an incident happens.

CBSE, in a notification, said: “It has come to the notice of CBSE that some unscrupulous persons impersonating themselves as officers or officials of CBSE are contacting [the] general public claiming to have access to student marks data and asking for money in lieu of increasing marks.”

“All the students, parents and schools are advised to remain alert and vigilant and prevent themselves from being cheated and share details with local police authorities for stringent action under the law.” the board said.

Asking members of the public to sensitize each other about the issue, CBSE said that it will not be responsible for any fraudulent transactions done in its name.

Nagaland Board HSSLC, HSLC Results Tomorrow
West Bengal: Students Likely to Attend Classes On Alternate Days After Schools Reopen, Says Minister
Chartered Flight Arranged By Law School Grads Brings Jharkhand Migrants Home From Mumbai
Constitute Special Cell For Students: HRD Minister To Universities
New Task Forces To Help 2.7 Million Teachers In India Hit By COVID-19 Lockdown
