CBSE Aryabhata Ganit Challenge 2022 Registration Begins; Application Details, Eligibility Criteria

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started the registration process for Aryabhata Ganit Challenge (AGC).

Updated: Nov 2, 2022 7:07 pm IST

CBSE Aryabhata Ganit Challenge (AGC) 2022 registrations started at cbse.nic.in
New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started the registration process for Aryabhata Ganit Challenge (AGC) 2022. The CBSE conducts the AGC challenge for students of Class 8 to 10 with an aim to focus on the extent to which children are able to apply mathematics to their daily life. The official website -- cbse.nic.in and cbseacademic.nic.in is hosting the AGC registration process. The schools affiliated with CBSE can apply till November 15 (5:30 pm). No fees will be charged for the first stage.

The AGC will be held at two levels-- level 1 and level 2. Level 1 of the competition will be held at the school level in a pen paper mode. The Level 2 of AGC will be held at the national level by CBSE in a computer based test (CBT) mode. The students from Class 8 to 10 in CBSE affiliated schools are eligible to appear at the school level competition. While only the top three students from each affiliated school registered in the first stage will qualify for the AGC level 2 competition.

CBSE Launches Reading Challenge For Classes 6 To 10 Students To Promote Reading Literacy

The duration of the CBSE Aryabhata Ganit Challenge will be one hour at both levels. The question paper will consist of objective type multiple choice questions (MCQs). The total weightage will be 40 marks and there will be no negative marks. The question paper along with answer key will be made available to the registered schools between November 16-21, 2022. The registered schools will conduct the test by using the question paper to identify the top three students.

The second level of the exam will be conducted on December 15. Schools can register the name of top three students by paying online fee of Rs 900 between November 28 and December 10, 2022. After the successful completion of the second-level computer test, the top 100 students from each CBSE region will be given a Merit certificate.

"All schools may encourage their students to participate in Aryabhaṭa Ganit Challenge and avail the opportunity to identify and nurture the Mathematical skills and potential of students. The participation and performance in this challenge may also be acknowledged in the portfolio of the students," CBSE said in the official notice.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)
