CBSE Applied Maths Is Regular Subject, Can Be Used For UG Admissions: UGC

CBSE Applied Maths can be used for calculating aggregate marks for undergraduate admissions, other than ‘pure sciences’, the UGC said.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Sep 16, 2021 1:51 pm IST | Source: Careers360

CBSE Applied Maths Is Regular Subject, Can Be Used For UG Admissions: UGC
Applied Maths can be considered at the same level or standard as Mathematics, the UGC said
New Delhi:

Applied Mathematics offered by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in Class 11 and Class 12 is a regular subject and it can be used for calculating aggregate marks for undergraduate admissions, other than ‘pure sciences’, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has said.

CBSE applied Maths paper has a theory component of 80 per cent and practical of 20 per cent marks. “This subject is offered under academic stream and has curriculum specifications that are compatible with the other major subjects,” the UGC said.

The subject can be considered at the same level or standard as Mathematics. “Applied Mathematics may be considered at par with Mathematics while calculating aggregate marks for admission in courses of humanities and commerce, other than pure sciences,” it added.

The commission has asked universities to take appropriate action for recognition of the CBSE Applied Mathematics subject for admission of students in degree programs.

The CBSE in February this year said it has observed that admission to undergraduate courses in Economics, Commerce, and Social Sciences, etc in some universities require students to have Maths as a compulsory subject at the senior secondary level.

The board requested those universities to consider the new Applied Mathematics course at par with the existing Mathematics course for admission to courses other than Engineering, Mathematics and Physical Sciences.

