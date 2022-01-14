CBSE Annual Sahodaya Conference To Be Held Online On January 17-18

Image credit: shutterstock.com The CBSE Annual Sahodaya Conference will be held online on January 17-18

The 27th edition of CBSE Annual Sahodaya Conference will be held online on January 17-18 on the theme 'Punarnava – Rediscovery of India @ 75', celebrating 75 years of India’s independence. The Sahodaya Samiti, Gwalior will be organising the event, which will be a part of various programmes organized by the Ministry of Education and its autonomous bodies for celebrating the iconic week of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Recommended: Start your JEE/NEET Preparation with AI Based Personalized Coaching, Take Free trail today Start now

Recommended: Click Here for CBSE Class 12th Previous Year Sample Papers.

The two-day virtual event will be launched in presence of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Governor Mangubhai C. Patel, Subhas Sarkar, Minister of State, Ministry of Education, Anita Karwal, Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy, other dignitaries. Over 7000 school leaders will be joined the conference virtually. The valedictory sessions will be telecasted live on CBSE YouTube Channel.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

The session will discuss strategies for the effective implementation of NEP 2020. "There will be sessions on Game Based Learning, Music as a teaching tool, Mitigating Climate Change, Power of Storytelling, Importance of Archaeology, Yoga for efficiency, Mental Health and the Importance of Sports in education," the release mentioned. As part of the conference, art work of the students will be showcased and n e souvenir showcasing the best practices adopted by the schools in preserving the heritage of the country will be released.

The idea of Sahodaya Schools Complexes was first mooted by the Education Commission, 1966. It was the National Policy on Education, 1966 which reiterated in strong words the need for promoting school complexes for meeting the quality of education. This set the tone for bringing the schools together and networking them for healthy interaction among themselves, the release mentioned.