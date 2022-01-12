  • Home
CBSE Announces Third Expression Series On ‘My Vision For India AT 100 Years'

The Expression Series will focus on the views of students about their vision for India in the year 2047, according to the CBSE.

Written By rashi.hardaha | Updated: Jan 12, 2022 1:57 pm IST

CBSE Announces Third Expression Series On ‘My Vision For India AT 100 Years'
CBSE has announced the third Expression Series for the session 2021-22.
New Delhi:

As part of the celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM), the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the third Expression Series for the session 2021-22. The theme of the CBSE Expression Series is ‘My Vision for India @100 Years’.

The Expression Series will focus on the views of students about their vision for India in the year 2047, according to the CBSE. To join the expression series, students will be required to submit an essay, a poem, or a drawing on the given topic.

The competitions will be held under four categories: Primary (Classes to 3 to 5), Middle (Classes 6 to 8), Secondary (Classes 9 and 10), and Senior Secondary (Classes 11 and 12). Interested students can participate through their respective schools.

Schools can submit the entries from January 22 to February 5, using an Android phone through the CBSE Expression Series App, available at the Google Play store, the board said in a release.

Following the successful submission of an entry, each participant will receive an online certificate of participation in his/her registered email ID. The best entries in each category will be selected at the regional level for onward submission to the CBSE, New Delhi.

Three of the best entries will be selected at the national level. According to the board, all of these best entries shall be compiled in the form of a booklet for display on CBSE website.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)
