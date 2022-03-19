  • Home
CBSE Hands Out Class 12 Term 1 Result 2021 To Schools

CBSE 12th Term 1 Result: "Dear Principal, please find enclosed performance of term 1 examination for session 2021-22 of school code for class 12 in attachment," the CBSE mail read, as shared by a school with Careers360.

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Mar 19, 2022 6:27 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

CBSE 12th Term 1 Result 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the term 1 class 12 results. CBSE Spokesperson Rama Sharma said, "As informed just now, CBSE has started sending performance of class XII students to schools. Students can contact their respective schools." CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE

CBSE has sent marksheets of class 12 term 1 examinations to the respective school. "Dear Principal, please find enclosed performance of term 1 examination for session 2021-22 of school code for class 12 in attachment," the CBSE mail read, as shared by a school with Careers360.

In view of the Covid situation and the uncertainties associated, CBSE is holding the board exams in two terms for the 2021-22 academic session. While the first term was held in November-December 2021, the second term will be held from April 26.

Last year, the overall pass percentage in class 12 was recorded at 99.37 per cent. Students are required to secure a minimum of 33 percent in order to get a passing certificate from the board.

Meanwhile, CBSE term 2 exam will be held from April 26. In term-2 exams, students will answer both objective and subjective type questions.

