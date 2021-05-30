CBSE Announces Teachers’ Capacity Building Programmes In AI, Information Technology

Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE announces two teacher training programmes (representational)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced capacity building programmes in Information Technology and Artificial Intelligence for teachers. The online awareness and capacity building programme for teachers teaching Information Technology to Classes 9 to 10 students is scheduled for 10 am on May 31. Registrations for the programme have ended.

The CBSE has collaborated with IBM to train Class 11 teachers in Artificial Intelligence (AI). The programme will be held in various batches between June 2 and July 14. There is no registration fee for both programmes.

For the AI training programme, each session will be of three days and will be based on Class 12 curriculum, the board said.

The training agenda and invitation links will be emailed to the selected teachers, it added.

Recently, the CBSE had asked students to join the Young Warrior Movement – a movement that seeks to engage youths in a series of easy and real-life tasks to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. It is a joint initiative of the CBSE, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, YuWaah-UNICEF and a multi-stakeholder consortium of over 950 partners.

“YoungWarrior is a nationwide movement to engage five million young people to lead action against COVID-19 and impact 50 million people,” a CBSE statement said.