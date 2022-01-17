CBSE Announces Science Challenge For Classes 8-10 Students

This challenge will be available on the DIKSHA platform (representational)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday announced that it is launching the ‘CBSE Science Challenge’ for students of Classes 8 to 10. This is an initiative to “generate curiosity, enquiry and higher order thinking amongst the learners”, according to the board.

This challenge will be available on the DIKSHA platform from January 17 to February 28, 2022 and students from different boards can participate in it.

“To access the challenge, schools affiliated to CBSE are required to register their students, provide CBSE registration IDs to students who can then join the ‘CBSE Science Challenge’ course on the DIKSHA platform. The students of schools not affiliated to the CBSE can directly access the course on DIKSHA platform,” the CBSE said.

Schools can nominate five children in each class who have secured a participation certificate in the science challenge and qualified for the second stage. National qualifiers of the Raman Young Science Innovator Awards conducted by the RRI Trust can also participate, the board said.

There is no participation fee.

Schools can visit cbse.gov.in and click on the link for the event to register their students. After that, registration IDs of the participants will be generated which will be required during the quiz.

“Please ensure that students have their correct names in the DIKSHA profile. Students should have the latest version of the DIKSHA app or access to the DIKSHA website to receive certificates,” the CBSE said.