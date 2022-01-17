  • Home
  • Education
  • CBSE Announces Science Challenge For Classes 8-10 Students

CBSE Announces Science Challenge For Classes 8-10 Students

This challenge will be available on the DIKSHA platform from January 17 to February 28, 2022 and students from different boards can participate in it.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jan 17, 2022 2:38 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Opportunity To Discover Emerging Trends In World Of Education: PM Modi On 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'
Department Of School Education And Literacy To Celebrate Iconic Week From January 17
1,74,000 Students Mentored Under Delhi Government's “Desh Ke Mentor” Programme: Report
SC Seeks Karnataka Medical Education Secretary's Explanation Over 633 MDS Admissions Done Beyond Deadline
MoS Education Subhas Sarkar Launches Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar
IAMAI Sets Up India EdTech Consortium To Uphold Code Of Conduct By EdTech Platforms
CBSE Announces Science Challenge For Classes 8-10 Students
This challenge will be available on the DIKSHA platform (representational)
New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday announced that it is launching the ‘CBSE Science Challenge’ for students of Classes 8 to 10. This is an initiative to “generate curiosity, enquiry and higher order thinking amongst the learners”, according to the board.

This challenge will be available on the DIKSHA platform from January 17 to February 28, 2022 and students from different boards can participate in it.

“To access the challenge, schools affiliated to CBSE are required to register their students, provide CBSE registration IDs to students who can then join the ‘CBSE Science Challenge’ course on the DIKSHA platform. The students of schools not affiliated to the CBSE can directly access the course on DIKSHA platform,” the CBSE said.

Schools can nominate five children in each class who have secured a participation certificate in the science challenge and qualified for the second stage. National qualifiers of the Raman Young Science Innovator Awards conducted by the RRI Trust can also participate, the board said.

There is no participation fee.

Schools can visit cbse.gov.in and click on the link for the event to register their students. After that, registration IDs of the participants will be generated which will be required during the quiz.

“Please ensure that students have their correct names in the DIKSHA profile. Students should have the latest version of the DIKSHA app or access to the DIKSHA website to receive certificates,” the CBSE said.

Click here for more Education News
Education News
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 8 Exam Registration Open; Check Details
RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 8 Exam Registration Open; Check Details
School Closure Forcing Boys To Work In Fields, Underage Girls Being Married Off: MLC To Maharashtra CM
School Closure Forcing Boys To Work In Fields, Underage Girls Being Married Off: MLC To Maharashtra CM
IIT JAM 2022 Admit Card Released: Check Paper Pattern, Important Dates, Details
IIT JAM 2022 Admit Card Released: Check Paper Pattern, Important Dates, Details
SWAYAM July 2021 Semester Exam Registration Ends Today
SWAYAM July 2021 Semester Exam Registration Ends Today
Uttar Pradesh Polytechnic Exam 2022 Postponed; New Semester To Begin Online From January 22
Uttar Pradesh Polytechnic Exam 2022 Postponed; New Semester To Begin Online From January 22
.......................... Advertisement ..........................