CBSE Announces Scholarship Scheme For Single Girl Child, Apply By December 10

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has begun the application process for the scholarship scheme for single girl child. Students who have passed Class 10 board exam 2020 are eligible to avail the scholarships schemes. “Eligible students who have passed Class 10 examination 2020 from the CBSE affiliated schools can apply for the Scholarship Schemes,” read the official notification.

All the candidates who are eligible can now register on the board’s official website- cbse.nic.in. The last date to register is till December 10, 2020.

“The last date for submission of online applications is December 10, 2020, and hard copy of application form (renewal only) has to be submitted on or before December 28, 2020. Hard copies received after the last date shall not be entertained,” read the notice.

Candidates can apply for two CBSE scholarship schemes before the ending date:

1. CBSE Merit Scholarship Scheme for Single Girl Child for + 2 studies – 2020.

2. Renewal of Online applications of CBSE Merit Scholarship Scheme for Single Girl Child 10 Pass awarded in 2019.

CBSE Scholarship Scheme: Eligibility

All single girl students, who have secured 60% or more marks in CBSE Class 10 examination and are studying Classes 11 and 12 in a school affiliated with CBSE whose tuition fee is not more than Rs. 1,500 per month during the academic year, shall be considered for the purpose. The CBSE scholarship will be awarded to Indian Nationals only.

“The scheme is aimed to recognize the efforts of the parents in promoting education among girls and to provide encouragement to meritorious students,” the statement read.