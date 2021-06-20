CBSE Announces ‘Multi Skill Foundation Course’ For Teachers

The course will be available from June 29 to July 8

To promote multi skill foundation course and to provide training to teachers, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), along with Lend-a-Hand organization, has developed an online learning and assessment module on basics of ‘Multi Skill Foundation Course’ for the teachers.

The course will be available from June 29 to July 8. Registration is mandatory for attending this course.

“This course has been developed with an aim to create and make learning multi-sensory, joyful, reflective and multidisciplinary,” the CBSE said.

The course has three modules. Module 1 is on technology – workshop and engineering techniques and energy and environment. Module two is on life sciences – gardening, nursery and agriculture techniques and food processing techniques. Module three is on employability skills and vocational pedagogy, according to official information. A minimum of 50 per cent marks are required for passing in all three modules.

“For every module, an online orientation will be organized for the teachers to give them an overview of the content and how to use these course links. After the orientation session, 48 hours will be given for completion of the respective module, and after that, assessment will be conducted on that module,” the cbse said.

“Without registration, the participants will not get access to the orientation session, training links or assessments. Registration link will remain open till June 27,” it added.

For the registration link and the timeline of events, read the official notification.