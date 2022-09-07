Image credit: File Download CBSE 12th Compartment scorecard at cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today, September 7 announced the result for the Class 12 compartment exam. The students can check and download their Class 12 compartment exam scorecard on the websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. The students can check the Class 12 Compartment result 2022 on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, results.nic.in, results.gov.in. ALSO READ | CBSE Announces Class 10, 12 Verification, Re-Evaluation Schedule

Recommended: Check top 100 careers after class 12th. Download Free!

Don't Miss: Best Courses after 12th Science/Arts/Commerce, Know Here

Admission Alert: Apply to Top Universities with your Class 12 Score. Click Here

Along with the CBSE Class 12 compartment exam result, the improvement result has also been released. "The students who were declared passed in the main exam 2022, and appeared to the improvement of their performance in one subject, their result is also being declared today," CBSE notification mentioned.

CBSE for the first time is providing a combined marksheet cum passing certificate to all the compartment category candidates who have been declared pass in the exam. "In case, the students who appeared for the improvement or who were unable to qualify the compartment exam, only one subject performance will be available in the digilocker," CBSE statement read.

For candidates who are not satisfied with their marks, the verification process portal will open on September 9. The candidates can apply for verification process at cbse.gov.in.

CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2022: How To Check

Visit the official website-- cbse.gov.in On the homepage, click on the "CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result" link Select your Class and enter your roll number, 5-digit school number and date of birth Submit details and the CBSE 12th compartment result will be displayed on the screen Download the scorecard pdf and take a printout for further reference.

CBSE earlier declared the result for Class 12 exam on July 22, a total of 92.71 per cent students cleared the exam successfully.