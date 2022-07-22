CBSE Declares Class 10 Result 2022; 94.40% Pass

CBSE 10th Result 2022: A total of 94.40 per cent students cleared the Class 10 exam successfully this year, the girls have outperformed boys by 1.41 per cent

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jul 22, 2022 2:04 pm IST
CBSE Declares Class 10 Result 2022; 94.40% Pass
Check CBSE 10th result 2022 at cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in
Image credit: shtterstock.com

CBSE 10th Result 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the results for Class 10 exam 2022. A total of 94.40 per cent students cleared the Class 10 exam successfully this year, the girls have outperformed boys by 1.41 per cent. As many as 64,908 students scored above 95 per cent, and over 2.36 lakh (2,36,993) students secured above 90 per cent marks. A total of 1.07 lakh (1,07,689) students were placed in compartment. CBSE 10th Result Out Live

The students can download the scorecard on the websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in using roll number, school numbers. The CBSE 10th result 2022 is also available on the digilocker app. To check 10th result, candidates need to provide roll number, school numbers. CBSE 10th scorecard will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further references. The scorecard contains details of marks obtained during the academic year as internal assessment marks, project works, practical exams and pre-board exams. ALSO READ | CBSE Announces 10th, 12th Exam Dates For 2023

The students will get the Class 10 final marksheet on the basis of weightage of marks in both term 1 and 2 exams 2022. For theory papers, 30 pc weightage has been given to first term marks, while 70% weightage has been given to second term marks, CBSE statement mentioned. For practical papers, equal weightage has been given to both terms.

The CBSE Class 12 exam result 2022 was earlier announced, a total of 92.71 per cent students passed in the 12th exam this year. Over 33 thousand (33,423) students have scored above 95 per cent marks in the Class 12 exam, while 1.34 lakh students have scored above 90 per cent.

CBSE results cbse result Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)
