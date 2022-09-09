CBSE Announces Class 10 Compartment Result 2022

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Sep 9, 2022 1:11 pm IST

CBSE Announces Class 10 Compartment Result 2022
Download CBSE Class 10 compartment exam scorecard
Image credit: shutterstock.com

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today, September 9 announced the result for the Class 12 compartment exam. The candidates appeared in the CBSE 10th compartment exam can check and download result on the official websites- cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in. CBSE Class 10 compartment exam was held from August 23 to 29.

Along with the CBSE 10th compartment result, the students who have appeared for the improvement exam can also download their scorecard on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in.

CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2022: How To Check

  1. Visit the official website-- cbse.gov.in.
  2. On the homepage, click on the "CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result" link.
  3. Enter your roll number, 5-digit school number and date of birth
  4. Submit details and the CBSE 10th compartment result will be displayed on the screen
  5. Download the scorecard pdf and take a printout for further reference.
CBSE Term 1 Board Exam Class 10
