CBSE Announces Class 10, 12 Practical Exam Dates For Winter-Bound Schools For 2022-23 Exams

CBSE practical exam dates announced for winter-bound schools

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the Class 10 and Class 12 practical exam dates for winter-bound schools for the 2022-23 exams. While the practical examinations, project, internal assessment exams have been scheduled to be conducted from January 1, 2023, the exams in schools of winter-bound areas will be held from November 15 to December 14. The schools in winter-bound areas are expected to remain closed in January due to the winter season.

“As per provisions, the practical examinations, project or internal assessment for the session 2022-23 are scheduled from January 1, 2023 for all affiliated schools in India and abroad. However, the schools situated in the winter-bound areas are expected to remain closed during the month of January due to the winter season. Accordingly, the exams for both Classes 10 and 12 for winter-bound schools are to be conducted from November 15, 2022 to December 14, 2022,” a CBSE official statement said.

While announcing the CBSE practical exam dates for the winter-bound schools, CBSE has also released guidelines for the conduct of practical exams, projects and internal assessments in these schools.

The schools have been asked to prepare the final list of candidates and ensure that no studnet of the schools whose name has not been submitted in the online LOC to the board is allowed to sit for the practical exam, project and internal assessment.

The board has asked the CBSE schools to contact the regional office for the appointment of external examiners and observers and ensure timely completion of examination and dispatch answer books and award lists to the regional offices.

The practical examination dates and instructions, the board added, are only for winter-bound schools and are not applicable for regular session schools.