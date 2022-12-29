  • Home
  • Education
  • CBSE Announces Class 10, 12 Exam Dates For 2023 Boards

CBSE Announces Class 10, 12 Exam Dates For 2023 Boards

CBSE 2023 Exams: The CBSE Class 10 board exam 2023 will be held between February 15 and March 21, while the Class 12 board exams will be held from February 15 to April 5, 2023.

Education | Edited by Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Dec 29, 2022 8:14 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

CBSE Board Exam 2023: Class 10, 12 Practical Exams From January 2; Board Issues Guidelines
CBSE Board Exams 2023: Updates on Class 10, 12 Date Sheet, Admit Card
Uttarakhand High Court Asks CBSE To Allow 42 Dehradun School Students To Appear In Class 12 Board Exams
'Release CBSE 2023 Datesheet'; Class 10, 12 Students Request On Twitter
CBSE Opens Application Link For Facilities Required By Children With Special Needs; Schools To Submit Details
CBSE 10th, 12th Exam Date Sheets Awaited; Where, How To Download CBSE 2023 Time Tables
CBSE Announces Class 10, 12 Exam Dates For 2023 Boards
CBSE Class 10, 12 dates out
New Delhi:

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam date sheets for 2022-23 academic session today, December 29. The CBSE Class 10 board exam 2023 will be held between February 15 and March 21, while the Class 12 board exams will be held from February 15 to April 5, 2023.

RecommendedUnlock Your Free JEE/NEET Preparation Dashboard. Join Now!
Recommended: CBSE 12th Sample papers. Free Download
Don't Miss: CBSE Toppers' Preparation Tips to Score 99+ in Boards, Check Now
Latest: Career Guidance Test to choose the right Career Path for you. Start Now

The CBSE Class 10 board exam will commence with Painting, Rai, Gurung, Tamang, Sherpa and Thai papers and will conclude with Mathematics Standard and Mathematics Basic papers. The exam timings for most of the papers will be from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

CBSE 12th board exam will start with the Entrepreneurship paper and will end with the Psychology paper. The exam timings for Class 12 exams will be from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm for most papers.

While announcing the Class 10, 12 board exam date sheets 2023, CBSE in a statement said: “Sufficient gap has been given in between two subjects generally offered by a student in both the classes.”

The Class 10 and Class 12 datesheets, CBSE said, have been prepared by avoiding nearly 40,000 subject combinations to ensure that no two subjects’ exams of a student fall on the same date.

The board further added: “Competitive examinations, including JEE Main have been taken care of while preparing the date sheet of Class 12.”

The CBSE Class 10 and 12 question papers for 2022-23 board exams will include multiple formats including objective type, constructing response type, assertion and reasoning and case-based. CBSE Class 10 exam paper will include about 40 per cent competency based questions while the Class 12 exam paper will include about 30 per cent competency based questions.

The board will conduct the practical exams from January 2, 2023. CBSE will appoint external examiner for practical and project assessment. The board earlier announce the subject break up for practicals and theory to assist the schools in the smooth conduct of practical, project and internal assessments and conduct of theory examinations.

Click here for more Education News
CBSE Exam Dates
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Ensure Compliance Of NCPCR Guidelines On Eliminating Corporal Punishment: Delhi Government To Schools
Ensure Compliance Of NCPCR Guidelines On Eliminating Corporal Punishment: Delhi Government To Schools
KEA Declares Karnataka PGCET 2022 Result
KEA Declares Karnataka PGCET 2022 Result
Karnataka Government Withdraws 6 Private University Bills Owing To Objections From Ruling, Opposition Parties
Karnataka Government Withdraws 6 Private University Bills Owing To Objections From Ruling, Opposition Parties
Application For Admissions To EMBA Analytics Programme At IIM Kashipur Underway; Register By January 22
Application For Admissions To EMBA Analytics Programme At IIM Kashipur Underway; Register By January 22
Make Cybersecurity Part Of School Curriculum: Himachal Pradesh Police To Education Department
Make Cybersecurity Part Of School Curriculum: Himachal Pradesh Police To Education Department
.......................... Advertisement ..........................