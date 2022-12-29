CBSE Announces Class 10, 12 Exam Dates For 2023 Boards

CBSE Class 10, 12 dates out

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam date sheets for 2022-23 academic session today, December 29. The CBSE Class 10 board exam 2023 will be held between February 15 and March 21, while the Class 12 board exams will be held from February 15 to April 5, 2023.

The CBSE Class 10 board exam will commence with Painting, Rai, Gurung, Tamang, Sherpa and Thai papers and will conclude with Mathematics Standard and Mathematics Basic papers. The exam timings for most of the papers will be from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

CBSE 12th board exam will start with the Entrepreneurship paper and will end with the Psychology paper. The exam timings for Class 12 exams will be from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm for most papers.

While announcing the Class 10, 12 board exam date sheets 2023, CBSE in a statement said: “Sufficient gap has been given in between two subjects generally offered by a student in both the classes.”

The Class 10 and Class 12 datesheets, CBSE said, have been prepared by avoiding nearly 40,000 subject combinations to ensure that no two subjects’ exams of a student fall on the same date.

The board further added: “Competitive examinations, including JEE Main have been taken care of while preparing the date sheet of Class 12.”

The CBSE Class 10 and 12 question papers for 2022-23 board exams will include multiple formats including objective type, constructing response type, assertion and reasoning and case-based. CBSE Class 10 exam paper will include about 40 per cent competency based questions while the Class 12 exam paper will include about 30 per cent competency based questions.

The board will conduct the practical exams from January 2, 2023. CBSE will appoint external examiner for practical and project assessment. The board earlier announce the subject break up for practicals and theory to assist the schools in the smooth conduct of practical, project and internal assessments and conduct of theory examinations.