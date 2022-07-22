CBSE Announces Class 12 Results, 92.71% Pass

CBSE 12th Results 2022: The students can download the scorecard on the websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in using roll number, school numbers

Check CBSE 10th, 12th results 2022 at cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in
CBSE 12th Results 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the results for Class 12 exams 2022, the pass percentage this year touched 92.71 per cent. The students can download the scorecard on the websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in using roll number, school numbers. To check CBSE 12th result, click on the class wise result link. Use roll numbers, school numbers. CBSE 12th scorecards will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further references. CBSE Class 12 Result 2022 Declared LIVE

The CBSE final mark sheet has been prepared on the basis of weightage of marks in both term 1 and 2 exams 2022. The scorecard contains details of marks obtained during the academic year as internal assessment marks, project works, practical exams and pre-board exams.

CBSE term 2 exam was held between April 26 and June 4. CBSE conducted the exams in two terms for the academic session 2021-22. CBSE term 1 board exams held in November-December 2021, were conducted for multiple-choice questions, while the term 2 exams had analytical and case-based questions and was held in April- May 2022. The board did not announce the term 1 results as pass, fail or essential repeat.

For details on CBSE 12th results, please visit the websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in.

