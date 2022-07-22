CBSE Announces 10th, 12th Exam Dates For 2023

CBSE 10th, 12th Exams 2022: CBSE will conduct the Class 10, 12 exams from February 15, 2023

CBSE Announces 10th, 12th Exam Dates For 2023
CBSE 10th, 12th exams to be held from February 15
CBSE 10th, 12th Exams 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the Class 10, 12 exam dates for 2023, the exams will be held from February 15. "In the light of lessening of impact of the Covid pandemic across the globe, the board has decided to conduct 2023 examination from February 15, 2023," CBSE statement mentioned. CBSE Class 12 Result 2022 Declared LIVE

CBSE earlier announced the results for Class 12 examinations, a total of 92.71 per cent students cleared the senior secondary exam successfully. Over 33,000 students (33,423) or 2.3 per cent have scored above 95 per cent, 1.34 lakh students have scored above 90 per cent.

The CBSE final mark sheet has been prepared on the basis of weightage of marks in both term 1 and 2 exams 2022. For theory papers, 30 pc weightage has been given to first term marks, while 70% weightage has been given to second term marks, CBSE statement mentioned. For practical papers, equal weightage has been given to both terms.

The students can download the scorecard on the websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in using roll number, school numbers. The scorecard contains details of marks obtained during the academic year as internal assessment marks, project works, practical exams and pre-board exams.

For details on CBSE 12th results, please visit the websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in.

