CBSE board ecam result will be announced in July

After weeks of speculation, the air around CBSE board exam was cleared today. The board will not hold exam for remaining papers in July. The examinations which were due to start on July 1 have been cancelled. The board informed Supreme Court today, on June 26, that it will announce board exam results by mid-July.

CBSE also released an assessment scheme which will be followed to prepare result in the remaining subjects.

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal also tweeted about CBSE's decision to not hold exams and said that it would ensure students' safety.

As per the evaluation scheme submitted by CBSE, students who sat for all their examinations in class 10 and 12 will have their final result declared based on their performance in the exam.

For students who appeared for exam in more than three subjects, the average of the marks obtained in best of three performing subjects will be awarded for subjects for which exam could not be held.

For students who could appear for exam in only three subjects, the average of marks obtained in two best performing subjects will be awarded.

There are some students in class 12 in North-East Delhi who could appear for exam in only one or two subjects. For such students, the result will be prepared on the basis of performance in the appeared subjects and in internal assessment, practical, and project.

The board also added that it will hold examinations for the remaining papers later and students will haev the choice to appear or skip the exams.

Students can choose to improve their result by appearing for the exams. However, the marks scored in the optional exams will be treated as final for those who opt to appear in the exam.