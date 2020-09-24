  • Home
CBSE To Announce Class 12 Compartment Exam Result By October 10

Central Board of Secondary Education, or CBSE, informed the Supreme Court of India that the compartment exam results for class 12 will be declared on or before October 10, 2020.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Sep 24, 2020 1:18 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), informed the Supreme Court today that it will declare the Class 12 compartment exam result on or before October 10. It also informed the top court that it has coordinated with the University Grants Commission (UGC) for this year’s admission processes.

The top court was hearing petitions from students seeking an extension of the deadline for college admissions because of delayed compartment exams and declaration of results.

The UGC said that it will close the admission process by October 31 which will give enough time to students to apply to colleges and universities.

The Supreme Court has disposed of the petitions and said that the grievances raised have been addressed.

In the last hearing, a bench of the top court, headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar, asked the CBSE and UGC to coordinate and take a joint decision on declaration of results and admissions in colleges for students appearing in CBSE compartment exams. The Supreme Court had said that the career of around 2 lakh students cannot be hampered.

The top court had earlier asked the UGC to hold the release of academic calendar till September 24 but was later informed that the calendar has been released.

