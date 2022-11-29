CBSE Allows Schools To Make Corrections In LOC Data For 2023 Board Exams; Check Fields To Edit

CBSE allowed its affiliated schools to make necessary corrections in LOC data of students for board exams 2023

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has allowed schools to make corrections in the list of candidates (LOC) data appearing for Class 10 and 12 board exams 2023. The board has directed schools to make necessary corrections in the students' data through its online portal-- parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in.Respective schools can login using their allotted user ID and password. The correction process will be allowed between November 30 and December 6, 2022.

As per the CBSE release, schools can make the corrections in the student's data online only based on the school records, however, no changes in data will be allowed. No request for any correction will be accepted thereafter and data finalised will be used for issuing CBSE 10th, 12th admit card 2023, conduct of examinations and for providing passing documents.

CBSE Board Exam 2023: Editable Fields In LOC Data

Student's Name

Parent/Guardian Name

Date of Birth

Subject Combination

Subject Codes

Schools must ensure that the subject codes chosen in the following subjects are correct and as per the scheme of studies.

Class 10

Hindi A (002)

Hindi B (085)

Urdu A(003)

Urdu B(303)

Mathematics - Standard (041)

Mathematics Basic(241).

Class 12

Hindi Core (302)

Hindi Elective(002)

English Core (301)

English Elective(001)

Sanskrit Core(322)

Sanskrit Elective(022)

Urdu Core(303)

Urdu Elective(003)

Mathematics(041)

Applied Mathematics(241).

The correction will be done by the school and the same will be sent to Regional Officer for approval. Once it is approved it will be updated in the school LOC. "No request to change the subject and to provide question papers of other subject then that submitted in LOC at the time of examinations will be entertain," CBSE added.