CBSE, AICTE Will Together Train Teachers, Students In Skill Development

CBSE, AICTE to train teachers, students

The Central Board of Secondary Education and All India Council for Technical Education have signed a memorandum of understanding to train and enhance skills of teachers and students of CBSE-affiliated schools.

CBSE and AICTE will launch joint programmes to train CBSE school teachers to work as per AICTE Training and learning Academy (ATAL) and National Education Alliance for Technology (NEAT).

NEAT is a public-private partnership initiative between the government and education technology companies to improve learning using artificial intelligence. The teachers will be trained to use the AI-enabled equipment and use them as pedagogical tools. They will further assist the students to gain knowledge via AI tools.

The Chairman of AICTE, Prof Anil D Sahasrabudhe explained about the new initiative as he said that, “the digital learning platforms of AICTE are expected to reshape the way in which students learned so far”.

The teachers will be further assisted in conducting joint hackathons for school students and provide learning assignments to students using modern techniques.

CBSE Chairman spoke about the relevance of this initiative for the students. “The collaboration of CBSE and AICTE will go a long way in student facilitation who will now be aware about the emerging areas in technology and get timely and appropriate guidance”, he said.

The Vice-Chairman of AICTE, Dr M P Poonia assured of creating awareness about the new technologies among schools and educational institutions so that their teachers and students can benefit from them.