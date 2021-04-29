Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE extends timeline for 2022-23 afiliation under SARS (representational)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the timeline for various activities related to the 2022-23 affiliation process under its newly-upgraded School Affiliation Re-engineered Automation System (SARS). Timelines for upgradation, new registration and extension of affiliation has been extended keeping in view the current situation of COVID-19, the board said.

“The Competent Authority of the Board after due consideration and reviewing the current COVID-19 situation has extended the first window period of online application for fresh affiliation, up-gradation of affiliation and extension of affiliation till 30.06.2021 for the session 2022-23 without any late fees,” an official statement said.

CBSE Revised Timeline For 2022-23 Affiliation

CBSE’s new affiliation system came into effect from March 1. The system has been restructured as per various recommendations for systemic reforms laid down in the new National Education Policy (NEP), the board had said.

"The board is restructuring the affiliation system and process as per recommendations of education reforms in the NEP. Although the CBSE affiliation system has been online since 2006, the restructured system will be completely digital and based on data analytics with least human intervention," CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi said in January, 2021.