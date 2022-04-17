CBSE Admit Card, UGC Dual Degree, JEE Advanced Date: Here's The List Of Vital Education Events Last Week

Image credit: Shutterstock Here's a list of educational events took place last week

From the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) term 2 admit card releasement, UGC’s dual degree announcement, JEE Advanced 2022 date revision to Bihar Board inter (class 12) compartment and special exam admit card announcement, there are many important events were held last week. While CBSE and BSEB boards have come up with the admit card for their respective examinations, the Delhi government issued the COVID 19 guidelines for schools to tighten up the safety of students. Besides that, Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 date has been revised by The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay. Take a look at the roundup of vital educational events that took place last week.

List Of Vital Educational Events Held Last Week

CBSE Admit Cards and Exam Guidelines

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the term 2 Class 10 and Class 12 admit cards on April 13. The CBSE 10th and 12th term 2 admit cards are accessible by the schools through the official website of the board- cbse.gov.in. CBSE Term 2 board exams will commence from April 26, 2022. As the exam dates are coming closer, the board has released the Guidelines for CBSE Class 10, 12 exams.

Also, CBSE has released the admit cards for private candidates of term 2 exams. Candidates are able to download the term 2 hall ticket 2022 on the official website- cbse.gov.in.

UGC Guidelines On Dual Degree

The University Grants Commission (UGC) released the guidelines for pursuing two academic programmes simultaneously on Wednesday, April 13. Students are now able to pursue two full-time academic programmes simultaneously in the physical mode provided that class timings for one programme do not overlap with the other, according to UGC guidelines. The UGC in its latest meeting approved simultaneous dual degrees for students in India, allowing aspirants to complete courses either at the same university or from different universities at the same time.

JEE Advanced 2022 Dates Revised

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced date is revised by The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay. JEE Advanced 2022 will be held on August 28, 2022. Previously, it was scheduled to be conducted on July 3, 2022. The commencement of the registration process for JEE Advanced 2022 is scheduled from August 7 to August 11. To know the elaborated idea about the JEE Advanced 2022 application process, eligibility criteria and more, aspirants can visit the official website- jeeadv.ac.in.

COVID-19 Guidelines For Schools by Delhi Government

The Delhi government issued COVID-19 guidelines for private schools functioning in the national capital on April 14. Wearing face masks, carrying hand sanitisers and maintaining social distancing are the most important pointers published in the COVID-19 Guidelines For Schools. "If any COVID-19 case is noticed or reported to the school authority the same must be intimated to the Directorate of Education immediately and the concerned wing of the school as a whole as the case may be, must be closed down for time being," the government instructed.

JMI 2022 Admission

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) released the online application forms for admission to various undergraduate, postgraduate, and diploma courses for the academic session 2022-23 on April 14. The JMI admission forms 2022 are available on the official website- jmi.ac.in. Also, The Jamia Millia Islamia has opened the online registration window on jmicoe.in for applications to its schools. Students seeking admission to the Jamia Senior Secondary School, SAH Sr Secondary School (S/F), including the primary section, Jamia Girls Sr Secondary School (S/F) and Mushir Fatma Nursery School can apply online till May 13.

Bihar Board Inter 12th Compartment Admit Card 2022

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) released the BSEB Intermediate, or Class 12, compartmental exam admit cards last week. The school authorities can be able to download the Class 12 intermediate exam admit cards from the official website of the Bihar board -- inter22spl.biharboardonline.com. The school heads, or the Bihar School principals, will have to sign the BSEB 2022 Class 12 compartment exam admit cards before providing it to the students. Bihar Board will conduct the Class 12 Compartmental exams between April 25 and May 4.