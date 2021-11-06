CBSE Admit Card 2021 For Class 10, 12 Term 1 Exams Soon; Details Here

Www.cbse.nic.in 2021 Class 10, 12 admit cards soon for 2022 term 1 exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the admit cards for the Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 exams soon. As a first, CBSE will conduct term 1 board exams for Class 10 and Class 12 students in offline mode in November-December 2021. The CBSE admit card 2021 for the Term 1 exams will be issued soon on the board websites -- cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in. With the board saying that the roll numbers for term 1 exams will be issued on November 9, students can expect the www.cbse.nic.in 2021 Class 10 and Class 12 admit cards on that day.

For Class 10 students, minor papers of term 1 will begin on November 17 and Class 12 minor papers will start on November 16. While the Class 10 major papers will start from November 30, the term 1 Class 12 exams for the major papers will be held from December 1. In term 1 exams, students will have to answer only objective-type questions.

In a statement dated November 6issued by CBSE , the board has said that the term 1 exams will be held in centres wherein students and schools will not face any difficulties.

CBSE said that there are about 26,000 schools affiliated to the board in India and 26 countries abroad. Considering the Covid situation, the board said, it will make efforts “to fix examination centres in such a manner that neither students nor schools are having any problem”.

The duration of major papers in term 1 will be 90 minutes and the duration of minor papers will be as mentioned on the date sheets, the CBSE said.