  • Home
  • Education
  • CBSE Admit Card 2021 For Class 10, 12 Term 1 Exams Soon; Details Here

CBSE Admit Card 2021 For Class 10, 12 Term 1 Exams Soon; Details Here

CBSE Term 1 Exams: The CBSE admit card 2021 for the Term 1 exams will be issued soon on the board websites -- cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 6, 2021 10:49 am IST

RELATED NEWS

CBSE Term 1 Exam: Here’s What Board Said On Exam Centres, Internal Assessment
CBSE Will Release Term 1 Exam Roll Numbers On November 9; Check Latest Update Here
CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Exam: Board To Fix Exam Dates For Minor Subjects
CBSE Term 1 Exams From November End: Check Exam Pattern, OMR Sheet Details
‘Give Option Of Online Exams As Well'; CBSE Students Demand On Twitter
CBSE Term 1 Admit Cards Soon; Some Students Demand Online Exam
CBSE Admit Card 2021 For Class 10, 12 Term 1 Exams Soon; Details Here
Www.cbse.nic.in 2021 Class 10, 12 admit cards soon for 2022 term 1 exams
New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the admit cards for the Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 exams soon. As a first, CBSE will conduct term 1 board exams for Class 10 and Class 12 students in offline mode in November-December 2021. The CBSE admit card 2021 for the Term 1 exams will be issued soon on the board websites -- cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in. With the board saying that the roll numbers for term 1 exams will be issued on November 9, students can expect the www.cbse.nic.in 2021 Class 10 and Class 12 admit cards on that day.

Latest: Your Class 12 score qualifies you for these Top Universities - Check list here 

RecommendedExplore your Admission Chances in DU colleges. Check Now

Also Read || CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Exam: Board To Fix Exam Dates For Minor Subjects ||

For Class 10 students, minor papers of term 1 will begin on November 17 and Class 12 minor papers will start on November 16. While the Class 10 major papers will start from November 30, the term 1 Class 12 exams for the major papers will be held from December 1. In term 1 exams, students will have to answer only objective-type questions.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Also Read || CBSE Term 1 Exams From November End: Check Exam Pattern, OMR Sheet Details ||

In a statement dated November 6issued by CBSE , the board has said that the term 1 exams will be held in centres wherein students and schools will not face any difficulties.

CBSE said that there are about 26,000 schools affiliated to the board in India and 26 countries abroad. Considering the Covid situation, the board said, it will make efforts “to fix examination centres in such a manner that neither students nor schools are having any problem”.

The duration of major papers in term 1 will be 90 minutes and the duration of minor papers will be as mentioned on the date sheets, the CBSE said.

Click here for more Education News
CBSE Term 1 Board Exam 2022 CBSE Term 1 Board Exam Class 12 cbse board exam 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
OJEE 2021 Counselling Schedule Revised For BTech, BPlan Courses
OJEE 2021 Counselling Schedule Revised For BTech, BPlan Courses
CBSE Term 1 Exam: Here’s What Board Said On Exam Centres, Internal Assessment
CBSE Term 1 Exam: Here’s What Board Said On Exam Centres, Internal Assessment
TS EAMCET 2021 Counselling: Final Phase Registration Starts Today
TS EAMCET 2021 Counselling: Final Phase Registration Starts Today
Telangana: 32 Students Fall Sick After Mid-Day Meal
Telangana: 32 Students Fall Sick After Mid-Day Meal
NCERT's Gender-Neutral Training Manual No Longer Available On Its Website
NCERT's Gender-Neutral Training Manual No Longer Available On Its Website
.......................... Advertisement ..........................