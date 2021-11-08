CBSE exam roll numbers, guidelines releasing tomorrow

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the admit cards and exam guidelines for the term 1 board exams tomorrow, November 9. CBSE will release admit cards of the term 1 board exam 2022 on the official website. Students can access their CBSE Term 1 admit cards after logging in to cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in. As per the CBSE term 1 exam date, the Class 10 minor papers will begin on November 17 and Class 12 minor papers will start on November 16. While the Class 10 major papers will start from November 30, the term 1 Class 12 exams for the major papers will be held from December 1.

The board is offering 114 subjects in Class 12 out of which 19 subjects are major subjects and the rest are minor subjects. Similarly, in Class 10, CBSE offers 75 subjects out of which nine are major subjects and the rest are minor subjects.

As per the CBSE term 1 exam pattern, question papers in term 1 exams will have multiple-choice questions (MCQ) including case-based MCQs and MCQs on assertion-reasoning type. The duration of the exam will be 90 minutes and would cover 50 per cent of the rationalised CBSE syllabus.

CBSE has also released a sample of OMR sheet to get an idea of how the CBSE 2022 term 1 answer sheet will look like. The CBSE OMR sheet will allow a student know how to fill the OMR sheet in term 1 exams.