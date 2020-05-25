CBSE Adds 12,000 Board Exam Centres To Ensure Social Distancing

CBSE board exams will be held at 15,00 centres across country

CBSE has added 12,000 extra exam centres to facilitate social distancing during the class 10 and class 12 board exams. Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', announced on Monday, that pending CBSE board exams will be held at 15,000 exam centres instead of the 3,000 centres planned earlier.

"The class 10, 12 exams will now be conducted at over 15,000 exam centres across India. Earlier, CBSE was slated to hold exams at only 3,000 centres," he said.

CBSE had to postpone board exams scheduled in the latter half of March due to coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown. The exams will now be held between July 1 and July 15.

The decision to increase the number of exam centres was taken to ensure social distancing and exam centres and also to minimise traveling time for students.

Earlier, CBSE had also announced that students will appear for their board exams at the schools in which they are enrolled and not at an external centre. Home Ministry guidelines also state that education boards including CBSE and state boards cannot allot an exam centre in Covid-19 containment zones.

While CBSE is holding exams for some of the remaining papers of class 12, it had announced, on April 1, that class 10 exams for remaining subjects will not be held. The board will hold class 10 exams only for those subjects which have already been held and missed by students in North East Delhi.