CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams: CBSE is set to start the Class 10th and 12th exams on February 15, 2023, and practical exams from January 1.

Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 19, 2022 9:13 am IST

CBSE Class 10, 12 date sheets expected soon
New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) which will start conducting the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams from February 15, 2023, is yet to announce the complete time tables. When announced, the CBSE official website -- cbse.gov.in, will host the CBSE Class 10 date sheet and CBSE Class 12 date sheet 2022-23. While, the board will begin the CBSE practical exams on January 1, 2023.

Recommended: CBSE 12th Sample papers. Free Download
Don't Miss: CBSE Toppers' Preparation Tips to Score 99+ in Boards, Check Now

This year, at least 40 per cent questions in the CBSE Class 10 exam and 30 per cent in Class 12 exams in 2023 will be competency-based. The CBSE competency-based questions will comprise multiple formats including objective type, constructing response type, assertion and reasoning and case-based.

Some fake CBSE 2023 datesheets also did rounds on social media. Responding to a fake Class 10, 12 CBSE datesheet pdf, a board official said: “The multiple versions of datesheets doing the round are fake. The exam schedule will soon be announced and the students and parents should wait for official information.”

The cbse.nic.in website has already made the CBSE Class 10, 12 sample papers and marking schemes available. The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 sample papers PDF contain all the questions that are asked in the previous years for all the subjects.

CBSE Exam Dates
