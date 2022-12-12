Students await CBSE Class 10, 12 datesheets

Now that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams will start on February 15, 2023, students await the release of the complete date sheets. The CBSE practical exams will start on January 1, 2023. The official website of CBSE -- cbse.gov.in, will make the 2023 CBSE date sheets available for Class 10 and Class 12.

Recommended: Unlock Your Free JEE/NEET Preparation Dashboard. Join Now!

Recommended: CBSE 12th Sample papers. Free Download

Don't Miss: CBSE Toppers' Preparation Tips to Score 99+ in Boards, Check Now

CBSE had earlier issued a notice with respect to the conduct of practical exams, project assessment and internal assessments and to help the schools in the smooth conduct of the 2023 board exams. The CBSE notice for the 2023 board exams contains class, subject code, subject name, maximum marks for theory exams, maximum marks for practical exams, maximum marks for project assessment, maximum marks for internal assessment, whether external examiner will be appointed for practical and project assessment, whether practical answer book will be provided by the board and type of answer books that will be used in theory exams.

Some fake CBSE 2023 datesheets are also doing rounds on social media. Responding to that a CBSE board official said: “The multiple versions of datesheets doing the round are fake. The exam schedule will soon be announced and the students and parents should wait for official information.”

The board has already released the CBSE Class 10, 12 sample papers and marking schemes. The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 sample papers contain all the questions asked in the previous years of all the subjects. Unlike last academic year’s term 1 and term 2 CBSE exams, the board will conduct a single exam this year.