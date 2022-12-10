  • Home
CBSE 2023 Exams: Board Issues Notice For Subject-Wise Marks Break-Up For Practicals, Theory Exams

The CBSE has issued the subject break up for practicals and theory aid and assist the schools in organising the practical, project and internal assessments and conduct theory examinations for the 2022-23 session.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 10, 2022 10:41 am IST

Subject-wise marks break-up for practical and theory exams issued
New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued an important notice with respect to the conduct of practical, project and internal assessments and to help the schools in the smooth conduct of both practical and theory exams. The CBSE notice carries directions for schools as to how the marks should be distributed between the practical and theory exams, the appointment of external examiners and answer booklets. The official website of CBSE -- cbse.gov.in is hosting the notice.

“It has been observed that schools are committing mistakes while uploading the marks in respect of practical, project and internal assessments,” the CBSE statement noted.

The CBSE subject break up for practicals and theory has been issued to aid and assist the schools in the smooth conduct of practical, project and internal assessments and conduct of theory examinations.

The CBSE notice for the 2023 board exams contains class, subject code, subject name, maximum marks for theory exams, maximum marks for practical exams, maximum marks for project assessment, maximum marks for internal assessment, whether external examiner will be appointed for practical and project assessment, whether practical answer book will be provided by the board and type of answer books that will be used in theory exams.

The board which has announced that the CBSE practical exams will start on January 1, 2023 and the theory exams from February 15, 2023, is yet to notify the complete date sheets for the 2023 Class 10 and Class 12 theory exams.

