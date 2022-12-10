CBSE 2023 Exams: Board Issues Notice For Subject-Wise Marks Break-Up For Practicals, Theory Exams

Subject-wise marks break-up for practical and theory exams issued

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued an important notice with respect to the conduct of practical, project and internal assessments and to help the schools in the smooth conduct of both practical and theory exams. The CBSE notice carries directions for schools as to how the marks should be distributed between the practical and theory exams, the appointment of external examiners and answer booklets. The official website of CBSE -- cbse.gov.in is hosting the notice.

Recommended: Unlock Your Free JEE/NEET Preparation Dashboard. Join Now!

Recommended: CBSE 12th Sample papers. Free Download

Don't Miss: CBSE Toppers' Preparation Tips to Score 99+ in Boards, Check Now

“It has been observed that schools are committing mistakes while uploading the marks in respect of practical, project and internal assessments,” the CBSE statement noted.

The CBSE subject break up for practicals and theory has been issued to aid and assist the schools in the smooth conduct of practical, project and internal assessments and conduct of theory examinations.

The CBSE notice for the 2023 board exams contains class, subject code, subject name, maximum marks for theory exams, maximum marks for practical exams, maximum marks for project assessment, maximum marks for internal assessment, whether external examiner will be appointed for practical and project assessment, whether practical answer book will be provided by the board and type of answer books that will be used in theory exams.

ALSO READ || CBSE Date Sheet 2022-23: When, Where To Check Class 10, 12 Time Tables

The board which has announced that the CBSE practical exams will start on January 1, 2023 and the theory exams from February 15, 2023, is yet to notify the complete date sheets for the 2023 Class 10 and Class 12 theory exams.