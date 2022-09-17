CBSE 2023 Board Exams: Registration For Class 10, 12 Private Students Starts Today; Eligibility, Key Points

CBSE Class 10, 12 registrations for private candidates open today

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will start the registration window for the private candidates applying for the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams in 2023. The private students who will appear for the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams in 2022 can apply online on the CBSE website -- cbse.gov.in. CBSE will close the online application window for the private candidates of Class 10 and Class 12 on September 30. However, the last date for applicants registering with late fee is October 7.

CBSE will conduct the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams in February, March or April along with the annual exam. The CBSE board exam centre will be allotted as per the choice of city filled in the online exam form. Also, students who do not submit the fee along with the exam form will not be rejected without any notice.

