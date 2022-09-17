CBSE 2023 Board Exams: Registration For Class 10, 12 Private Students Starts Today; Eligibility, Key Points
CBSE 2023 Board Exams: CBSE will conduct the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams in February, March or April along with the annual exam.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will start the registration window for the private candidates applying for the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams in 2023. The private students who will appear for the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams in 2022 can apply online on the CBSE website -- cbse.gov.in. CBSE will close the online application window for the private candidates of Class 10 and Class 12 on September 30. However, the last date for applicants registering with late fee is October 7.
CBSE will conduct the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams in February, March or April along with the annual exam. The CBSE board exam centre will be allotted as per the choice of city filled in the online exam form. Also, students who do not submit the fee along with the exam form will not be rejected without any notice.
CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2023: Eligibility
Students of the session 2021-22 who have been declared essential repeat in the result of the 2022 examination.
Students of the session 2021-22 who have been placed in the compartment category in board's main examinations 2022 if not declared Pass in the first chance.
Students of the session 2021-22 who have been placed in compartment in first chance Compartment Examination 2022
Students who have been declared fail or essential repeat in 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021.
Passed out students of 2022 who wish to appear for Improving their performance in one or more subjects.
Passed out students of 2021 and 2022 who wish to appear in an Additional Subject.
Women Students who are bonafide residents of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (NCT of Delhi)
Candidates With Special Needs who are bonafide residents of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (NCT of Delhi) on producing reasonable evidence of having difficulty attending normal institutions