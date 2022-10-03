CBSE 2023 Board Exam Date: Updates On Complete Schedule; Class 10, 12 Sample Papers

CBSE Class 10, 12 board exam date, sample paper

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) which has already announced that the 2023 board exams for Classes 10 and 12 will start on February 15, 2023, is yet to announce an update as to when the complete schedule will be announced. The board has released the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 sample papers along with their associated marking schemes. The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 sample papers contain the specimen questions that can be asked in the next board exams.

"In the light of lessening of impact of the Covid pandemic across the globe, the board has decided to conduct 2023 examination from February 15, 2023," CBSE statement said while issuing the Class 10, 12 CBSE 2022 results.

The cbseacademic.nic.in website is hosting the Class 10 and Class 12 sample papers for the board exams 2023. Along with the CBSE Class 10, 12 sample papers, the board has also issued the marking scheme for all the subjects.

By referring to the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 sample question papers, a student can also know the format of the exam, topics covered and type of questions that can be asked in the final exam. CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board exam sample question papers contain question papers from subjects including Mathematics, Science, Social Science, Sanskrit, English, Computer Application and Home Science.