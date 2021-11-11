CBSE 2022 Board Exams In Two Terms This Year; What For Students Who Miss Due To Sports, Olympiads

What for students who miss CBSE term 1 exams due to sports or Covid

With the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducting the 2022 board exams in two terms, one in November-December and the next in March-April, students participating in international or national sports events and international olympiads might not be able to take the CBSE term exams. For these students, the board will conduct special exams at a later date.

“To promote the spirit of sports in the country and for facilitating participation of students in international olympiads, CBSE had decided that in case of the students appearing in the Board’s Examination are participating in National/International sports events recognized by Sports Authority of India and International Olympiads, the examinations for such students will be conducted at a later stage by CBSE, a CBSE statement said.

However, no separate or special examination will be conducted for the term 1 exams CBSE board Class 10, 12. In case, dates of events, including the dates of journey, coincide with CBSE term 1 exams, the final results will be declared on the basis of Term 2 exams.

Also those students who test positive for Covid during the examinations and cannot take the Term 1 exams, the final result will be based on Term 2 exams.

The decision of preparing result on the basis of Term 2 exams, CBSE in the statement said, will be applicable in the following cases:

a. Students participating in the National/International sports events duly recognized by the Sports Authority of India subject to the condition of production of a letter issued by Sports Authority of India in this regard, or

b. Students participating in the International Olympiads duly recognized by the Homi Bhaba Centre for Science Education subject to the condition of production of a letter issued by Homi Bhaba Centre for Science Education in this regard.

The schools will be required to send applications to the concerned Regional Office with the recommendation of the Sports Authority of India and Homi Bhaba Centre for Science Education respectively by November 25.