Image credit: Twitter -- @DrRPNishank Education Minister To Announce CBSE 2021 Exam Dates Today At 6 Pm

Putting an end to all speculations, the Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will announce the CBSE Class 10 and CBSE Class 12 exam dates today at 6 pm. After the announcement of the CBSE Class 10 and CBSE Class 12 exam dates by the Education Minister, students will be able to access and download the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) upcoming board exam date sheet from the official website -- cbse.nic.in. CBSE 2021 board exam date sheets will be available for Class 10 and Class 12 exams separately, containing date and time of examination along with other important instructions at the official website of CBSE.

The secondary education board releases the CBSE date sheets in November and holds the CBSE Class 10 and CBSE Class 12 board examinations in February and March every year. This year, however, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the release of CBSE Board exam time table has been delayed. Mr Pokhriyal in a webinar with teachers on December 22 said that the upcoming CBSE board 2021 exams will be conducted after February and in offline mode.

Steps To Download CBSE Exam Date Sheet 2021

Go to the official website -- cbse.nic.in

Under the ‘Recent Announcements’ section, select the class

Download CBSE exam date sheet 2021

Considering the current pandemic situation, the CBSE 2021 exam dates have been decided after consultations with parents, teachers and students. Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, December 30, Mr Pokhriyal said: “During these difficulties, we have done a lot of work online, but our goal is to reach the last student. The idea is to conduct CBSE 2021 examinations in the same manner as examinations are conducted earlier, we are not considering to conduct exams online.