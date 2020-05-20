CBSE 2020 Exams: Students Will Write Exams In Own Schools, Result By July-end, Says HRD Minister

Image credit: Doordarshan TV channel HRD Ministers on Doordarshan

In a discussion on Doordarshan, a public television channel, the Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishak’ said that the Central Board of Secondary Examination’s (CBSE) pending board examinations will be held in schools where students are enrolled. So, for the rest of CBSE 2020 exams, the board is deviating from its longstanding practice of assigning exam centres that are other than students’ own schools.

This will ensure minimum travel for the students, Mr. Ramesh Pokhriyal said. He also said that norms of social distancing will be strictly followed during the exam.

The CBSE 2020 exams were postponed mid-way in late March due to the coronavirus outbreak and the lockdown enforced to fight it.

CBSE 2020 Evaluation

The evaluation of already-conducted board exams for Classes 10 and 12 has started and will continue to be held simultaneously with the pending exams, which will be conducted between July 1 to 15. Mr. Pohkriyal said the board results may be released by July-end. The board exams will be completed by July 15.

Exam Centre Health Protocol

The Union Minister of Health Harsh Vardhan has also advised the HRD ministry to ensure cleanliness and hygiene protocol at exam centres “so that the [corona] virus does not spread in any way”. Mr. Pokhriyal had responded that CBSE has been given directions in this direction and the health ministry’s guidelines will be followed strictly during exams.

The CBSE date sheet includes certain instructions for students to be followed on the exam days. These instructions included carrying a sanitizer, using a mask to cover their nose and mouth and ensuring the specified social distance.

When Schools Reopen

The HRD Ministry has also directed the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) to prepare guidelines to be followed when the schools reopen. Mr Pokhriyal said: “There are 33 crore students and including parents, it becomes 99 crore and all of these are curious about when will school reopen and how will these function. We have yet to decide on the re-opening dates but have asked NCERT to create a framework on how to re-open the education institutes. UGC is also creating a framework for higher education institutes. The health of students is our top priority.”