CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Political Science Exam 2022 Today; Check Paper Pattern

Image credit: shutterstock.com CBSE 12th term 2 Political Science paper today

CBSE 12th Term 2 Political Science Exam 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 term 2 Political Science exam will be held on Tuesday, May 24. The Political Science paper is of 40 marks, and will be held for a duration of two hours, from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. The students will get 15 minutes extra time to read the Political Science question paper.

Download Now: Free CBSE Class 12th Previous Year Sample Papers. Download Here

Take Advantage of : Toppers' Preparation Tips to Score 99+ in CBSE Board Exams 2022 . Download Now. Latest: Last Minute Board Exams Revision/Study Tips that Actually Works, Get it Here Students Liked: Start your JEE/NEET Preparation with AI Based Personalized Coaching, Take Free trial today Start now

The Class 12 Political Science paper will contain three sections- A, B and C. Section A will have eight questions of two marks each, Section B will contain three questions of four marks each and Section C will have two questions of six marks each. Section A will have short answer type questions of 50 words each, Section B will have four marks questions of 100 words, Section C will have six marks questions of 170 words.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

The candidates appearing for the Class 12 Political Science exam have to follow the COVID-19 pandemic guidelines, and to carry admit card at the exam centre. The candidates need to wear face mask, and to carry hall ticket at the exam centre. Meanwhile, the CBSE Class 10 exam will be concluded today with Information Technology paper.

Over 14 lakh candidates are appearing for the CBSE Class 12 term 2 exam 2022 which will be concluded in June. For details on CBSE term 2 exam, please visit the official website- cbse.gov.in.