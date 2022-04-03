CBSE 12th Term 2 Exams 2022: Sample Paper For Maths; Preparation Tips By School Heads

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check CBSE 12th term 2 Maths sample papers

CBSE 12th Term 2 Exams 2022: Just a month left for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 term 2 examinations 2022, and students might be busy revising and polishing their preparation strategies. CBSE Class 12 exam will commence from April 26, while Maths/ Applied Maths paper is scheduled to be held on June 7.

Take Advantage of : CBSE Class 12th Preparation Tips to Score High . Click Here. Students Liked: Start your JEE/NEET Preparation with AI Based Personalized Coaching, Take Free trial today Start now

Download Now: Click Here for Free CBSE Class 12th Previous Year Sample Papers. Recommended: What Will Be A Good Career Option For You? Understanding Yourself And The Industry. Read More



For students who are preparing for CBSE 12th term 2 exams 2022, practicing sample papers, previous year questions helped them to score well in the board exams. Venkat Muriki, Founder - Director, Excellencia Institutions told Careers360, "It is advised that the students practice regularly from the sample papers, solve one sample paper of a particular subject every day and get it evaluated by the teacher. Making a note of the mistakes highlighted by the teacher and rectifying them in the next sample papers will be of great help in the final paper performance."

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

"Students should make short notes of all the chapters for quick revision during the time of the final examination. Students are advised not to solve new sample papers or study from new textbooks. This leads to unnecessary confusion and stress before the exams. In fact, students should try to solve more and more questions in one sample paper booklet, mainly focusing on HOTS," said Mr Muriki.





Gayatri Vijendra, Principal of Podar International School, Bengaluru stressed on studying NCERT books and practing previous year question papers. "Remember NCERT text books are the only books you must study – questions will be based on the text book content- make notes, mind maps that will help in the last minute revision. It is believed that ‘Preparation from the NCERT is most important’- every foot note solved examples, questions must be solved many times. Do not skip any topic," Ms. Vijendra said.

The principal advised students to solve as many many previous years question papers as possible. "Solving these papers will give you an idea of areas of improvement," she said.

CBSE term 2 exams will be held on the 50 per cent of the reduced syllabus as prescribed earlier. The CBSE term 2 papers will have both objective and subjective questions – case-based, situation-based, open-ended short answer and long answer type questions. The term 2 exams will be held for a duration of two hours.

Students can get all the details related to CBSE Class 12 sample papers, reduced syllabus and marking schemes on the official website of CBSE. From the format of the exams to the type of questions asked in previous years, the official website will provide every detail a student must need to know. CBSE Class 10, 12 board exam sample question papers contain question papers from subjects including Mathematics, Science, Social Science, Sanskrit, English, Computer Application and Home Science