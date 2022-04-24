CBSE 12th Term 2 Exam 2022: How To Prepare Physics, Chemistry, Maths, Major Science Papers?

Image credit: shutterstock.com Preparation tips for CBSE 12th term 2 exam 2022

CBSE 12th Term 2 Exam 2022: Just days left for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 term 2 exams which is scheduled to be held from Tuesday, April 26. Apart from practicing sample papers, previous years' papers at the last moment, important preparation tips by experts is always helpful to score well in the exam.

The students from the Science stream have their major papers on Chemistry- May 7, Physics- May 20, Biology- May 30, June 7- Mathematics, Computer Science- June 13, apart from Hindi on May 2, English on May 13. Awadhesh Kumar Jha, Principal, Sarvodaya Co-ed Vidyalaya in Rohini Sector 8 advised students to solve previous year papers/ sample papers to get familiar with the paper pattern. "Read NCERT books regularly as CBSE board exam question papers are completely based on this book. Do not start a new chapter/topic at the last minute. It’s better to revise the topics/chapters which you have already completed," the principal said.

CBSE 12th Term 2 Exam 2022: Paper Pattern Of Major Papers And Preparation Tips

Physics- The term 2 Physics paper will be of 35 marks. The question paper would be having three sections- Section A would contain three questions of two marks each, section B will have 8 questions while Section C will comprise one case study-based questions. The students will get options in questions. The students can prepare sample papers, and previous years papers from the official website- cbse.gov.in.

Chemistry- The CBSE Class 12 Chemistry will contain three sections- Section A, B and C. Section A will be of very short answer carrying 2 marks each, section B will contain questions of 3 marks each, and Section C will have a case-based questions of 5 marks. The Chemistry paper will be of 35 marks.

Maths- The CBSE Class 12 term 2 Mathematics paper is of 40 marks. The Maths paper comprises 14 questions and will be of two hours. The paper comprises three sections- A, B, C. Section A comprises 6 questions of 2 marks each. Internal choice has been provided in one question. Section B comprises 4 questions of 3 marks each. Internal choice has been provided in two questions. Section C comprises 4 questions of 4 marks each. An internal choice has been provided in one question. It contains one case study based question.

Teachers of myclassroom said, "Mathematics is an area where students unnecessarily panic or are over confident. Both are counter productive. Mathematics is a high-scoring subject. You just need to make sure to be clear with the concepts, be confident and practice as much. Practice is the Key in Mathematics."

Biology- The CBSE 12th Biology paper will be of 40 marks, and the paper will contain three sections. Section A consists of 6 questions of 2 marks each, Section B contains six 3 marks questions, and Section C consists of case-based questions of 5 marks.

The candidates can prepare sample papers on the official website- cbse.gov.in.