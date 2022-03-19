CBSE 12th Term 1 Results 2021 Out; How Twitterati Reacted
CBSE 12th Result 2021-22: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the Class 12 term 1 results. Here's how Twitterati reacted
CBSE 12th Result 2021-22: With the CBSE Class 12th Term 1 results being out, students have been sharing their reactions on the micro-blogging site, Twitter. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the Class 12 term 1 results on Saturday, March 19. The board has sent the CBSE Class 12 term 1 marksheets to the respective schools over email. CBSE 12th Result 2021 Declared LIVE
"Dear Principal, please find enclosed performance of term 1 examination for session 2021-22 of school code for class 12 in attachment," the CBSE mail read, as shared by a school with Careers360. To check CBSE results, Class 12 students will have to reach out to their schools.
