Image credit: shutterstock.com Download CBSE 10th, 12th term 1 2021 score card at cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Results 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to release the results of classes 10, 12 term 1 examinations 2021 this week. An official from CBSE controller office told Careers360 that the students can expect the CBSE class 12 term 1 result by Friday, following which, the class 10 result will be announced this week. "The results preparation process is almost completed, and it can be announced anytime. The board will notify soon," the official said. Board Exam 2022 LIVE: Update On CBSE Term 1 Result; WB HS Revised Exam Schedule

Once announced, the students can check the term 1 class 10 and 12 results on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. CBSE term 1 result will also be available on the DigiLocker app and digilocker.gov.in. The term-1 board exams were conducted in November-December.

Over 36 lakh students appeared in the term 1 10th, 12th exams which were held in November-December. The term 2 exam will be held from April 26. In term-2 exams, students will answer both objective and subjective type questions.

For the first time, the central education board has decided to conduct board exams in two terms. The decision was taken last year when CBSE and most of the other central and state boards had to cancel final exams due to the second wave of COVID-19.

Students had to answer multiple choice questions in the term 1 exams. In the beginning, papers were evaluated at exam centres and official answer keys were released by the board at the end of the day. However, towards the end, the board changed the rule and answer sheets were not evaluated at the exam centres.