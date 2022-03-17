CBSE 12th Result 2021 LIVE: Term 1 Result Soon At Cbseresults.nic.in; How To Download Mark Sheets
CBSE 12th Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: CBSE 12th result, once released online will be available at the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. CBSE term 1 result will also be available on the DigiLocker app and digilocker.gov.in
CBSE 12th Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: The students who are waiting long for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 12 term 1 examination result 2021, may get their result by this week. CBSE class 12 result is likely to be released offline like class 10 released last week.
If CBSE released the class 12 result offline, the students can collect marksheets from their respective schools. CBSE 12th result, once released online will be available at the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. CBSE term 1 result will also be available on the DigiLocker app and digilocker.gov.in.
Over 36 lakh students appeared in the term 1 10th, 12th exams which were held in November-December. The class 10 result was earlier released in offline mode on March 11, and the students' marksheets were shared with schools over email.
CBSE 12th Term 1 Result 2021: CBSE Board will declare 12th results soon. Check CBSE term 2 board exam date sheet, free question papers, syllabus and more updates
CBSE Term 1 Datesheet
In a relief for Science stream students, there is no direct clash between CBSE Class 12 term 2 board exams 2022 dates and JEE Main 2022 session 2 dates.
Www.cbseresults.nic.in 2022 Pass/ Fail Status
Students should note that the board will not announce term 1 results as pass or fail or essential repeat. The final result will be published after term 2 exams.
Www.cbseresults.nic.in 2022 Date Sheet
The CBSE has released the Class 12 term 2 exam date sheet. The board which is conducting a two-term exam will hold the second term exam from April 26 to June 15, 2022. The term 2 CBSE exams will be held from 10:30 am.
Cbseresults.nic.in Term 1 Result Updates
CBSE will release the Class 12 term 1 results soon. Class 10 term 1 results were communicated to schools. The board might also do the same for Class 12th CBSE result term 1.
CBSE 12th Result 2021: How To Check
To download CBSE Class 12 term 1 mark sheet,
- Go to cbseresults.nic.in
- Click on the link for Senior Secondary (Class 12) term 1 result 2021-22
- Login with roll number and school number
- Download your mark sheet and take a printout.
CBSE 12th Exam Bonus Marks
After the Class 12 accountancy exam, an audio message was circulated on social media that said students will get up to six extra marks. However, the board later said the audio is fake and no such announcement has been made.
CBSE 12th Term 1 Results: Ways To Check
Once announced, the students can check the term 1 class 12 results on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. CBSE term 1 result will also be available on the DigiLocker app and digilocker.gov.in. The term-1 board exams were conducted in November-December.
CBSE 12th Result 2021 When?
The students who have appeared in the CBSE class 12 exams can expect the their results soon, may be this week. The CBSE class 12 result may be released offline like 10th. Read More