Is CBSE 12th Term 1 Result 2021 Available Online? Direct Link, Websites To Download Mark Sheet

CBSE Class 12 term 1 result 2021 has been declared (representational)

CBSE 12th Term 1 Result 2021-22: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the term 1 results for Class 10 board exams 2021. The CBSE Class 12 term 1 scorecards have been released for the board exams held in November-December 2021. Interestingly, the 10th term 1 results are not available on the official websites - cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. Instead, the Central Board of Secondary Education has mailed the CBSE Class 12 marksheets to the respective school. CBSE 12th Result 2021 Declared LIVE

"Dear Principal, please find enclosed performance of term 1 examination for session 2021-22 of school code for class 12 in attachment," the CBSE mail read, as shared by a school with Careers360.

To check CBSE results, Class 12 students will have to reach out to their schools. Meanwhile, it is expected that the CBSE may also release the term 1 result online. Once released, students can access their 12th term 1 result on the official websites-- cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

CBSE 12th Term 1 Result 2021: How To Check

Visit the official websites -- cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the Class 12 term 1 result link.

Enter the required credentials and click on the submit.

The CBSE 10th term 1 result will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout for future reference.

To download marksheets, students will have to login with their roll numbers and school numbers. In addition to the CBSE website, these results will also be available on results.gov.in and digilocker.gov.in.