CBSE 12th term 1 result soon at cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE 12th Term 1 Result 2021: A notice regarding the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 12 term 1 exam result is going viral on social media. The CBSE termed the notice as fake, sharing the photo on micro-blogging site Twitter to warn students and concerned authorities. "CBSE Class 12 results will be announced today at 2 PM," the fake notice mentioned.

A CBSE official earlier told Careers360, the Class 12 term 1 results are expected by Friday, and Class 10 results will be announced after that. The students can check the term 1 class 10 and 12 results on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, once released. CBSE term 1 result will also be available on the DigiLocker app and digilocker.gov.in.

To download the CBSE class 12 term 1 result 2022, the students need to visit the official website- cbseresults.nic.in. Click on the link for Senior Secondary (Class 12) term 1 result 2021-22. Login with roll number and school number. Download your mark sheet and take a printout.

Over 36 lakh students appeared in the term 1 10th, 12th exams which were held in November-December. The term 2 exam will be held from April 26. In term-2 exams, students will answer both objective and subjective type questions.

Students should note that the board will not announce term 1 results as pass or fail or essential repeat. The final result will be published after term 2 exams. Meanwhile, the board is also expected to release the date sheets for term 2 board exams soon.