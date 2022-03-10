"Will Notify Soon": CBSE Official On Term 1 Class 12 Result 2021 Date And Time

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check CBSE Class 12 result at cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE 12th Result 2021: The students are waiting long for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 12 term 1 exam result which is expected to be announced by Friday, March 11. On whether the CBSE class 12 result will be announced today? a CBSE official told Careers360, "We can't confirm, will notify soon on the result declaration date." Earlier, a board official said that both class 12 and 10 results will be announced this week. CBSE Term 1 Results 2021 Live Update

The students can check the term 1 class 10 and 12 results on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, once released. CBSE term 1 result will also be available on the DigiLocker app and digilocker.gov.in.

To download the CBSE class 12 term 1 result 2022, the students need to visit the official website- cbseresults.nic.in. Click on the link for Senior Secondary (Class 12) term 1 result 2021-22. Login with roll number and school number. Download your mark sheet and take a printout.

Over 36 lakh students appeared in the term 1 10th, 12th exams which were held in November-December. The term 2 exam will be held from April 26. In term-2 exams, students will answer both objective and subjective type questions.

Students should note that the board will not announce term 1 results as pass or fail or essential repeat. The final result will be published after term 2 exams. Meanwhile, the board is also expected to release the date sheets for term 2 board exams soon.