CBSE Term 1 Class 12 Result Declared: Know About Mark Sheet, Passing Certificate

CBSE 12th Term 1 Result: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) term 1 result for Class 12 board examination has been declared. The CBSE has made the scores of theory marks of Class 12 term 1 available to the schools. As internal assessment and practical scores were already available with the schools, the board has communicated only the scores of term 1 theory exams held in November-December 2021. CBSE 12th Result 2021 Declared LIVE

The mark sheets and pass certificates will be made available to the students only after the end of term 2. The performance of individual students will not be available on the website -- cbseresults.nic.in or at cbse.gov.in.

“Being Term - I only, no Mark Sheet cum Passing Certificate is being issued now. Only one Mark Sheet cum Passing Certificate will be issued after Term-II examination to have parity with the previous results. This will be comprising of total marks of both the Terms as per weightage decided of Term-I and Term-II examinations,” CBSE said.

The result of Class 12 will be declared only after Term 2 examinations wherein the candidates will be placed in the Essential Repeat/Compartment/ Pass category, THE CBSE added.

Meanwhile, as there is no update on the official website as to the total marks secured in Class 12, students are now demanding an update on cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.