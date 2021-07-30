CBSE 12th Results: What To Do If You Can’t Access Cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE 12th result 2021: Alternative Ways To Check Result

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE, is all set to declare Class 12th results at 2 pm today. Every year, when the CBSE releases their results, complaints about the official website crashing at the last minute is common and it creates a lot of hustle for the students. In a scenario where it becomes almost impossible to access the result through CBSE's official website, cbseresults.nic.in, students are advised to try alternative ways to get the results.

The results are also released on various platforms like Digilocker, Umang mobile app, and some other private websites.

CBSE 12th result 2021: Alternative Options

UMANG mobile app

UMANG, Unified Mobile Application for New Age Governance, UMANG, is a unified Platform for single point access to major Central and State Government services. Students can view their results on UMANG Mobile App of the Ministry of Electronics & IT which is available for Android, lOS and Windows based SmartPhones and also on www.umang.gov.in.

IVRS or Interactive Voice Response System

The telephone numbers of NIC through which results can be accessed through IVRS are as follows:

For local subscribers in Delhi: 24300699

For subscribers on other parts of the country: 011-24300699

Private portals

The CBSE 12th results are available on some of the exam' results websites owned by private companies. The candidates may check the results from the private websites for now and may crosscheck it later with the official CBSE result portal.

Previous year when CBSE announced their results, several students complained about the server crash. Responding to the complaints raised by the students, an official from the Board said the National Informatics Centre or NIC has informed that "there is a technical issue in accessing CBSE results".