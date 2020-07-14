CBSE 12th Results: At 97.9%, Delhi Government School Pass Percentage Highest In 5 Years, says Arvind Kejriwal

Image credit: Twitter/ CMO Delhi Arvind Kejriwal congratulates Delhi Government school students

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has congratulated students of Delhi Government schools for achieving 97.92% pass percentage in the Class 12 results released by Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on July 13. The pass percentage among Delhi Government schools is the highest in the last five years. In 2019, the pass percentage was at 94.24%.

This is the first time that the CBSE has announced Class 12 results without completing the entirety of board exams. The Class 12 board exams were initially postponed and then cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The CBSE conveyed this decision to the Supreme Court, on June 26, after a number of parents had filed a plea against conducting exams citing safety concerns due to COVID-19.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, through his official social media account, said: “Delhi education model has made history with 98% children in our govt schools passing in the Class 12 CBSE exams. In private schools, the pass percentage is at 92.20% while government schools had a pass percentage of 97.92%”

Mr Arvind Kejriwal said that the results will change the “wrong perception” people have about government schools.

“There was a time when government schools were looked down upon, there was a time when people looked down on students studying in government schools and passed comments saying they don’t know anything. But these results have proved these assumptions wrong.”

In 916 government schools under the CBSE, 396 schools recorded 100% pass percentage, the Chief Minister said. Mr Kejriwal said that the results have seen an increase ever since the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) came to power in 2016.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said:” Over the past 5 years, we at Delhi Government schools have been competing with ourselves to break our own record each time. This year is no exception.”