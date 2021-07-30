CBSE 12th Results 2021 Declared For Over 13 Lakh Students, Under Process For Over 65,000

Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE 12th result 2021 declared at cbseresults.nic.in (representational)

CBSE 12th result 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared Class 12 results 2021 for 13,04,561 students. A total of 14,30,188 Class 12 students had registered for it. However, results are “under process” for 65,184 students and will be declared on August 5. Of the total, 13,69,745 were regular students; for 60,443 private students, physical exams will be conducted in August-September.

Out of the total 13,04,561 students, 12,96,318 or 99.37 per cent have passed, the board said. Results of 65,443 students will be declared by August 5. The CBSE had set July 25 as the deadline for Class 12 result preparation and said if schools fail to meet this date, their results will be announced separately.

“The result of about 1,060 new schools is still under process as there was no reference year hence, looking into the interest of candidates the result of these schools will also be declared within a week's time,” the CBSE said in a statement.

Results of about 60,000 students of these schools, and students of some other schools will be shown as “Result Later”, the board said.

Students can visit the official website – cbseresults.nic.in – or digilocker.gov.in to get their results. They can also use the UMANG app.

Boys have done slightly better than girls in this year’s results. The pass percentage among girl candidates is 99.67 per cent and for boys, it is 99.13 per cent.

The board said it will conduct an optional exam along with regular exams for private, patrachar and compartment candidates’ exams. Regular students who want to improve their results can take it between August 16 and September 15, 2021.

For the first time in its history, the CBSE had to cancel board exams completely and prepare the results based on students’ previous exam results. Results for Class 10 students are expected soon.